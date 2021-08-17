Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $137,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,742 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

