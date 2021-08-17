Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,950 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

NYSE:ATKR opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.