Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.