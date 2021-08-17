Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $972.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.