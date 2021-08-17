Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,381,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,872,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of CLM opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.