Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE opened at $35.57 on Monday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.78.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.