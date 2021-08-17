Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Shravan Goli Sells 5,042 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $184,234.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,858. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $69,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

