Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 52,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

