Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $307.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $308.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $55,808,451 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

