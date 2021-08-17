Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 420 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $70.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.626 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

