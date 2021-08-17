Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.71 Million

Brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report sales of $456.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $462.42 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $426.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $569.44 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $573.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.