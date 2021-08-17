Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE opened at €18.60 ($21.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.84. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

