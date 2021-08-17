Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $3.07 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $11.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00006815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,055.55 or 0.99858056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00078657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

