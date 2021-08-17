Critical Survey: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) & Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nordson and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 3 2 0 2.40 Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nordson presently has a consensus price target of $243.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 13.88% 20.60% 10.23% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordson and Berkshire Grey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.12 billion 6.29 $249.54 million $5.48 41.89 Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Nordson beats Berkshire Grey on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The Advanced Technology Solution segment integrates proprietary product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

