Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $19.33. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 496 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,421 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,311,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

