Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$5.60 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE CRWN opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Crown Capital Partners has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$50.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 559,854 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,079,197.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,079,197.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.