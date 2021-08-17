Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRKN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,256. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88.

CRKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

