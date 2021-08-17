CryptoSoul Price Up 26.2% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $404,464.05 and approximately $2,146.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00330542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

