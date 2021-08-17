CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAW. Citigroup initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

LAW stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

