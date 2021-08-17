Cubiex Achieves Market Cap of $252,898.28 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $252,898.28 and approximately $210.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.23 or 1.00036809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00906460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

