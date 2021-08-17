Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $292,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of ZIM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

