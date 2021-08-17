Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

