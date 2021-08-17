Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHEF opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

