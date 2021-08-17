Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,021 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

WIRE opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.