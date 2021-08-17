Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,323 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,617.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,100. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

