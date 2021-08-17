CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Tops $582,663.12

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $582,663.12 and approximately $10,851.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $76.50 or 0.00162763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

