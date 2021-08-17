CUTcoin Market Cap Hits $30.76 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and $441.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00338214 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008368 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,917,917 coins and its circulating supply is 143,917,917 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

