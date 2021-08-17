CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 199,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 109,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 61.3% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.48. 542,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,745. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

