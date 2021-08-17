Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 14,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Cyren news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cyren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

