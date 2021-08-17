CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 21.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $116,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,899.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

