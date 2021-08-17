D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.25

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEPS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

