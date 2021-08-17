DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

DRIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 364,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 316.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of DarioHealth worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

