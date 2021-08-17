DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.
DRIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 364,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.
