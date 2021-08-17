Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Sells $5,326,300.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

