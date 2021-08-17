Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 300,000 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$9,038,470.25.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00.

CS opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

