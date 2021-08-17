DATx Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $363,446.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00868044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00160573 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

