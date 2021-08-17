DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00385899 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,761.21 or 0.99929647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00035827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00080212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.