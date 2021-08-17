DDKoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $12,568.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008034 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002773 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004011 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.