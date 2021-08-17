Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $383.03 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $189.38 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

