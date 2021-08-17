Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

