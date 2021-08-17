Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Trading Up 2.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 3,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

