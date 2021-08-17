Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WILYY opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WILYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Friday.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

