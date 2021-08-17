Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 178.62 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 244.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 91.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 44.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 429,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

