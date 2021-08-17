Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Holdings Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,857 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

DEN opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

