Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,032 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEN stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.49. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

