Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,626 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.02.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,837,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

