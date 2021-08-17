Derbend Asset Management Invests $307,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.04. 47,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,573. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $295.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.89.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

