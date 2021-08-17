Derbend Asset Management Makes New $634,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. 533,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,418. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

