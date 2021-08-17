Derbend Asset Management Purchases New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,190. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

