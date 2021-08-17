Derbend Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. NIO accounts for approximately 1.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in NIO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NIO by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIO by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 60,679,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,084,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

