Derbend Asset Management Takes $1.23 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Derbend Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,819,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 380,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,767. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13.

